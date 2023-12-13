Notre Dame OT Joe Alt declares for NFL Draft

Dec. 13, 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame junior offensive tackle Joe Alt is the latest Irish player to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Alt declared for the draft Wednesday morning and made his intentions known in a social media post.

“In my heart, I know it is time for me to take the next step on this journey,” Alt wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The decision means Alt will not play in the team’s upcoming Sun Bowl matchup against Oregon State.

Alt, who was just named an AP first team All-American for the second year in a row, is expected to be a first round draft pick and possibly a top-10 overall pick.

He joins Sam Hartman, Blake Fisher, and Marist Liafau as the latest opt outs for the Sun Bowl.

