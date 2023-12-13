New Chick-fil-A restaurant planned at former Steak ‘n Shake in Benton Twp.

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Chick-fil-A is looking to open a new restaurant next fall at the former Steak ‘n Shake in Benton Township.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the Benton Township Planning Commission voted in favor of recommending the restaurant’s site plan be approved by the township’s board of trustees. The board is expected to consider the site plan for final approval during a Dec. 19 meeting.

If site plans are approved, Chick-fil-A officials say they plan to demolish the existing building at 1917 Pipestone Road to build the new restaurant.

It’s unclear at this time how many people the new Chick-fil-A restaurant will employ or how much it will cost to build it.

According to The Herald-Palladium, the company is also buying property behind the Steak ‘n Shake site from Brookfield Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram to make sure there’s enough room for the restaurant’s drive-thru.

Steak ‘n Shake closed its Benton Township restaurant in 2019.

