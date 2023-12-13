Advertise With Us

Medical Moment: Preventing carbon monoxide poisoning while traveling

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(WNDU) - When making vacation plans, most travelers include a safety plan to protect themselves against things like being stranded or getting mugged.

Very few travelers consider the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning in their hotel or Airbnb... But just in the past year, carbon monoxide leaks at six U.S. hotels killed two and injured at least 35.

However, there are some easy ways to protect you and your loved ones from this silent killer.

The past 20 years have seen more than 1,000 injuries from carbon monoxide leaks in U.S. hotels, with 32 people, including seven children dying, according to the nonprofit Jenkins Foundation, which tracks carbon monoxide incidents at hotels.

While smoke alarms are normally required in every hotel room by law, there is no such law for carbon monoxide detectors, nor are they required by Airbnb, which has seen 10 carbon monoxide deaths in Chile and Mexico in the past five years.

What makes the gas so dangerous is that it’s odorless and colorless. The most common causes of carbon monoxide poisoning in hotels are boilers and heaters used to warm swimming pools and water for an entire wing, according to Doctor Lindell Weaver, who specializes in carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Carbon monoxide can go through drywall very easily. It can move through crevices and little holes. So, indeed, people often have been poisoned, sometimes quite a distance, remote, from the poisoning or carbon monoxide source,” Weaver said.

Weaver encourages travelers to buy a portable carbon monoxide alarm. They cost anywhere from $30 to $100, are small, and don’t take up much room in your luggage. Packing at least one will protect you and your loved ones from the dangers of this deadly gas.

