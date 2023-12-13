Mayor James Mueller talks recent gun violence in South Bend

In just a span of 24 hours on Monday, there were three separate shootings in South Bend, with two of them being deadly.
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
According to the South Bend Police Department, there were five "criminally assaulted shootings" between Dec. 1 and Dec. 11 of this year. This is up from three through the same time in 2022.

According to the South Bend Police Department, there were five “criminally assaulted shootings” between Dec. 1 and Dec. 11 of this year. This is up from three through the same time in 2022.

However, police are reporting that year-to-date gun violence is down from this time a year ago. Police are reporting 78 “criminally assaulted shootings” in 2023 compared to 120 last year.

South Bend Mayor James Mueller joined Tricia Sloma on 16 Morning News Now to talk about what’s working and what still needs to happen to curb gun violence in the city. You can watch their full conversation in the video above.

Tricia and Mayor Mueller also touched on the South Bend Alive Grant Program during their discussion. South Bend Alive is part of the City’s ongoing efforts to reduce incidents of violence in the community through initiatives that positively impact South Bend’s young people. To learn more about it, click here.

Meanwhile, the South Bend Police Department’s monthly community crime stat meeting will be held Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. It’s being held in the auditorium at SBPD’s headquarters at 701 W. Sample Street. The public is welcome to attend.

