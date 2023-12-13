Man injured in Elkhart shooting
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:13 AM EST
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is recovering from his injuries after police say he was shot Tuesday night in Elkhart.
Officers were called around 7:25 p.m. to the 3400 block of Pecan Place on reports of shots fired. After they arrived, they learned that a 22-year-old man had walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound.
The man was treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.
No arrests have been made at this time.
