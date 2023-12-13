Man injured in Elkhart shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is recovering from his injuries after police say he was shot Tuesday night in Elkhart.

Officers were called around 7:25 p.m. to the 3400 block of Pecan Place on reports of shots fired. After they arrived, they learned that a 22-year-old man had walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The man was treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made at this time.

