Man injured in Elkhart shooting

By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is recovering from his injuries after police say he was shot Tuesday night in Elkhart.

Officers were called around 7:25 p.m. to the 3400 block of Pecan Place on reports of shots fired. After they arrived, they learned that a 22-year-old man had walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The man was treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made at this time.

