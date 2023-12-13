Life skills class at Adams High School donates toys to kids in need

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A group of students at Adams High School are making the holidays a little better for local kids, and they did it through the hard work they learned in the class.

Students in the exceptional education program spend the semester learning life skills that help promote independent living. For example, they gain experience in the Kroc Center’s coffee shop. They also learn budgeting skills by tracking monthly profit and donating to worthy causes.

This month, the students sold snacks and used the money to buy gifts for kids in need.

“It means a lot, especially to me,” explained Jennifer Chabot, life skills teacher at Adams High School. “A number of years back, my children were actually the recipients of Angel Tree donations. So, being able to give back in such a considerable way means a lot to me. And getting to see how excited the students were, picking out the toys and everything, knowing they were doing something good for the community, it really helped.”

The class’s good work doesn’t end with the holiday season. The students plan to continue the cycle, raising and donating money to another group in need next month.

