Advertise With Us

Indiana Chamber report card features highs and lows for state

By Erika Jimenez
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WNDU) — On Tuesday, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce unveiled the Indiana Prosperity 2035 Report Card. This report focuses on Indiana’s national standing across 59 key economic measurements.

The numbers are tied to the goal of the statewide “2035 prosperity plan” released in August. The book was created to steer the state’s trajectory for the next decade and beyond.

The report card revealed where Indiana ranks in comparison to the other 49 states in sectors such as healthcare, housing burdens, and business innovations.

“So what that tells us is that we’re improving overall but the progress isn’t happening fast enough because other states are improving at a faster pace, so we need to pick up the pace,” said Kevin Brinegar, President, and CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

An area where Indiana ranked the worst is healthcare affordability. Metrics also remained low for overall health and well-being, with smoking ranking at 41, and obesity along with drug-related deaths placed 38th nationally.

The rating for overall entrepreneurship was 44 out of the 50 states.

Brinegar, alongside Vanessa Green Sinders, President, and CEO-elect held a meeting where they went over the results.

Indiana’s highest state ranking in this report card is third, which the state earned for having 11% of its labor force working in a “knowledge- and technology-intensive industry” such as manufacturing, pharmaceuticals or software development.

Another positive factor for Indiana is its generally attractive business climate which placed eighth nationally and minority entrepreneurship placed fourth.

“Two things are clear. We see a number of positive trends and developments that are causes to celebrate, but at the same time, there is clearly more work to be done,” said Brinegar. “Right at the top – where we need to redouble our focus – centers around health care costs. Indiana ranks among the bottom states for health care affordability in metrics for premiums and actual expenditures.”

To see the complete Prosperity 2035 Report Card click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in 2 separate shootings on South Bend’s northwest side
Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (10) signals at the line of scrimmage during the first half...
Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman opts out of Sun Bowl
Carter King
Plymouth boy passes away after fighting rare brain tumor
The home in Elkhart that police responded to late Monday morning on Nov. 20, 2023.
Woman found unconscious inside Elkhart home with 2 dead men dies in hospital
Elkhart man arrested after chase ends in crash in Cass County

Latest News

Shirley Lee, 68, has been charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter after a Dec. 2023...
‘I did that to my child’: Woman charged with murder after allegedly shooting daughter
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Cold mornings and sunshine
Watching out for scams during the final days of toy donations
Former Duke QB Riley Leonard transferring to Notre Dame