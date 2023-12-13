Indiana Chamber report card features highs and lows for state

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WNDU) — On Tuesday, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce unveiled the Indiana Prosperity 2035 Report Card. This report focuses on Indiana’s national standing across 59 key economic measurements.

The numbers are tied to the goal of the statewide “2035 prosperity plan” released in August. The book was created to steer the state’s trajectory for the next decade and beyond.

The report card revealed where Indiana ranks in comparison to the other 49 states in sectors such as healthcare, housing burdens, and business innovations.

“So what that tells us is that we’re improving overall but the progress isn’t happening fast enough because other states are improving at a faster pace, so we need to pick up the pace,” said Kevin Brinegar, President, and CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

An area where Indiana ranked the worst is healthcare affordability. Metrics also remained low for overall health and well-being, with smoking ranking at 41, and obesity along with drug-related deaths placed 38th nationally.

The rating for overall entrepreneurship was 44 out of the 50 states.

Brinegar, alongside Vanessa Green Sinders, President, and CEO-elect held a meeting where they went over the results.

Indiana’s highest state ranking in this report card is third, which the state earned for having 11% of its labor force working in a “knowledge- and technology-intensive industry” such as manufacturing, pharmaceuticals or software development.

Another positive factor for Indiana is its generally attractive business climate which placed eighth nationally and minority entrepreneurship placed fourth.

“Two things are clear. We see a number of positive trends and developments that are causes to celebrate, but at the same time, there is clearly more work to be done,” said Brinegar. “Right at the top – where we need to redouble our focus – centers around health care costs. Indiana ranks among the bottom states for health care affordability in metrics for premiums and actual expenditures.”

To see the complete Prosperity 2035 Report Card click here.

