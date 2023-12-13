Advertise With Us

‘I did that to my child’: Woman charged with murder after allegedly shooting daughter

By Connor Piper
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend woman is facing two felony charges after allegedly shooting her daughter on Sunday night.

Shirley Lee, 68, has been charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter after authorities say she shot her daughter Zawondra Lee, 52.

Probable cause documents filed with the St. Joseph Superior Court claim that the shooting arose after a verbal altercation between Shirley and Zawondra. Per the documents, officers responded to the 3900 block of Ardmore Trail just before midnight on Dec. 10 after a 911 caller said that his mother had shot his sister.

When police arrived on scene, they approached Shirley inside the house, where she told them that Zawondra was dead. Police then found Zawondra’s body in the home with a silver revolver in close proximity.

As she was being interviewed by authorities, Shirley reportedly told police, “I did that to my child,” and “I told her to stop talking, but she would not stop talking.” Shirley also said that Zawondra had been living with her for three months prior to the shooting.

Police say that Shirley went to her bedroom while arguing with Zawondra, shut the door in her face twice, and opened the door a third time when she thought her daughter had nothing left to say.

Shirley then told police that she became angry, retrieved her handgun, and shot Zawondra.

Shirley is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

The probable cause affidavit is enclosed below:

Lee, Shirley PCA by WNDU on Scribd

