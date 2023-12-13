Advertise With Us

Hoosier Racing Tire wins Indiana’s ‘Coolest Thing’ competition

(WNDU)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - It turns out the coolest thing made in Indiana is in Lakeville!

Hoosier Racing Tire was announced as the winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition on Wednesday. The annual competition is held by the Indiana Chamber to highlight the state’s rich manufacturing history.

This year’s tournament saw 47 Hoosier businesses compete.

“We are very honored and humbled to receive the award for the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest,” said Joerg Burfien, president and CEO of Hoosier Racing Tire, in a press release. “Thank you to all that have supported us and thank you to our employees. Our dedicated employees go above and beyond to ensure our customers get the tires they need and want. I am proud of our workforce and the efforts they put forth on a daily basis.”

Hoosier Racing Tire was established in 1957 and is the world’s largest manufacturer of racing tires. The company has offices in Lakeville but manufactures the tires at a facility in Plymouth. They offer nearly every form of racing tire, from go-carts to dragsters.

The company says it’s proud of its Indiana roots and makes tires designed for champions.

For more information on Hoosier Racing Tire, click here.

A statement thanking voters from Hoosier Racing Tire.
