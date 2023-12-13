Goodwill offers free tax filing service, seeks volunteers for it

A lot of you may or may not know about a unique program that's part of Goodwill.
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A lot of you may or may not know about a unique program that’s part of Goodwill.

It’s a free tax filing service called VITA, which stands for Volunteer Income Tax Assistance.

Ja’Liza Prophet, divisional director of Mission Services for Goodwill, joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to teel us more about it and which taxpayers are eligible. You can learn more by watching her full conversation with Lauren Moss and Joshua Short in the video above!

For more information, click here or view the image below.

(Goodwill)

