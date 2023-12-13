Food Bank of Northern Indiana receives 12,000 pound chicken donation from Miller Poultry, Martin’s

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is set to distribute over 12,000 pounds of chicken to the community, courtesy of Goshen-based Miller Poultry and Martin’s Supermarket.

Clayton Miller, the Director of live operations at Miller Poultry, expressed their commitment to giving back, “We really wanted to be able to give back, every single year we try to give back more than just around the holidays but we know that this is a critical time and that families spend a lot of time together,” he said.

For four decades, Miller Poultry, a family-operated business, has been dedicated to raising chickens in Indiana and Michigan.

This year’s donation arrives at a time when the food bank has seen an increase in food insecurity in Northern Indiana.

“They’ve been doing this for several years now, it’s a very meaningful donation at this time of year and this year in particular because, through our networks of pantries, we have seen in our 6-county service area, a 29% increase in households served over 2022. so, we have an increased need, and this is versatile protein and it helps fill you up as well,” said Marijo Martinec, executive director and CEO at Food Bank of Northern Indiana

The donation includes thousands of pounds of chicken breasts, drumsticks, and sausages — which is food that many families can use, especially around the table year.

Distribution centers for December are listed below.

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – Starke County 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. CT *While supplies last.

Where: Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield St., Knox, IN 46534

*This distribution is provided by the USDA and will serve 200 households.

Thursday, December 14, 2023 – St. Joseph County 10 a.m. – Noon ET *While supplies last.

Where: Kroger, 4526 W. Western Avenue, South Bend, IN 46619

*This distribution is provided by the USDA and will serve 300 households.

Friday, December 15, 2023 – Elkhart County 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: East Goshen Mennonite Church, 2019 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, IN 46528

*This distribution is provided by the USDA and will serve 250 households.

Monday, December 18, 2023 – Kosciusko County 10 a.m. – Noon ET *While supplies last.

Where: Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith St., Warsaw, IN 46580

*This distribution is provided by the USDA and will serve 250 households.

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 – Elkhart County 10 a.m. – Noon ET *While supplies last.

Where: Hawthorne School, 501 Lusher Ave., Elkhart, IN 46517

*This distribution is sponsored by Costco Wholesale and will serve 300 households.

Thursday, December 28, 2023 – St. Joseph County 10 a.m. – Noon ET *While supplies last.

Where: Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin St., South Bend, IN 46601

*This distribution is sponsored by the USDA and will serve 350 households.

Thursday, December 28, 2023 – St. Joseph County 10 a.m. – Noon ET *While supplies last.

Where: Liberty Elementary School, 600 Pregel Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545

