First Alert Forecast: Long Stretch of Warm and Dry Weather Ahead

WEDNESDAY: Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High near 40F. Low near 24F. Wind W at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny. High near 46F. Low 29F. Wind SW at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny. Increasing clouds late in the day. High near 50F. Low 34F. Wind SW at 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The Geminids Meteor Shower will be reaching its peak Friday and Saturday, and with low humidity and clear skies, conditions will be fantastic to see one of the biggest astronomical events of the year. Our lone rain chance will pop in late Saturday with a low pressure over Michiana. As we get into the next workweek, temps will rebound yet again and rain chances become scarce. This dry and warm pattern looks to be dug in across the nation possibly through the end of the year.

