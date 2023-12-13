Endangered African painted dog pups born at Potawatomi Zoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend is officially introducing its youngest residents for the first time!

Three endangered African painted dog pups were born at the zoo on Sept. 28. The pups are living behind the scenes, but zoo officials say they may make their public debut soon.

The unnamed painted dog pups, currently identified as Blue, Red, and Orange for the colors the staff have used to track them since birth, were born to mother Bleu and father Maurice. The zoo also has a third adult painted dog, Colby, who is Bleu’s sister.

Blue, Red, and Orange have had an unusual and challenging start to life, but the zoo hopes they will have a bright and successful future.

The zoo says animal care staff had carefully tracked Bleu’s pregnancy from the start, and, via remote cameras, they were able to watch the birth. Bleu originally gave birth to eight puppies.

Staff continued to observe the pack interactions after the pups were born to ensure that the pack dynamics were optimal for successfully raising the litter.

Kassy immediately accepted the painted dog puppies as if they were her own and began to nurse and care for them. (Potawatomi Zoo)

According to the zoo, African painted dogs live in large packs in the wild with unique social dynamics and vocalizations. The success of a litter depends on the entire pack, as all adult dogs help to feed and raise the pups. The success of the birth and the likelihood of raising live puppies can be jeopardized if the pack doesn’t work together as they should.

Therefore, animal care staff at zoos try to remain as hands-off as possible to ensure that the painted dog pack can raise their litter of pups. The zoo says this strategy has been proven through numerous successful births in zoos around the world, and it gives painted dog puppies the best chance to learn the complex social structure of their species.

Within 12 hours of the puppies’ birth at the Potawatomi Zoo, officials say the animal care team could tell that the pack would not be able to successfully raise the puppies. The zoo says Bleu, an inexperienced mother, was not caring for her pups the way she should have, and Maurice was following her lead.

After consulting with the African Painted Dog Species Survival Plan (SSP), a group of zoo professionals who determine the breeding plans for this species in accredited zoos across the United States, on how to proceed, animal care staff at the zoo made the difficult decision to intervene and hand-raise the litter of puppies.

Since it is so important for painted dog pups to be raised in a canine social structure, the Painted Dog SSP recommended finding a surrogate domestic dog to nurse the pups instead of bottle-feeding them. With the help of the Indiana Council for Animal Welfare, the zoo says it only took a few hours to find a female golden retriever female named Kassy who had a new litter of puppies and milk to share with the new painted dog puppies.

Right now, the zoo is working to build a home for Blue, Red, and Orange next to Bleu, Maurice, and Colby so they can learn how to behave like painted dogs. (Potawatomi Zoo)

The zoo says Kassy and her puppies arrived at the Zoo the day after the painted dog puppies were born. She immediately accepted the painted dog puppies as if they were her own and began to nurse and care for them.

Unfortunately, some of the painted dog pups weren’t strong enough to survive. But zoo officials say this is common with baby animals.

The zoo was originally planning to reintegrate the painted dog pups with Bleu, Maurice, and Colby. However, the zoo says the adult painted dogs didn’t show any suitable positive interest in the puppies, so they changed their plans.

Right now, the zoo is working to build a home for Blue, Red, and Orange next to Bleu, Maurice, and Colby so they can learn how to behave like painted dogs. Officials say growing up near the family will help instill natural painted dog behaviors.

Once the pups are older, they can either be integrated with Bleu, Maurice, and Colby or be moved to another facility where they will hopefully raise families of their own.

African Painted Dog Facts (courtesy of the Potawatomi Zoo)

- African painted dogs, also known as African wild dogs or African painted wolves, are a unique canid species (Lycaon pictus) native to sub-Saharan Africa.

- There are fewer than 7,000 adult painted dogs in the wild. Their overall population is declining, and they are considered endangered due to human-wildlife conflict, habitat fragmentation, and disease.

- Painted dogs live in large family groups with strong social bonds led by a dominant male and female.

- The pack hunts their preferred prey — antelope and other ungulates — through pursuit stamina and cooperation. Unlike most African predators, they hunt during the day. More than 60% of their hunts end in success, making them Africa’s most successful hunters. They’re known to use complex vocalizations to coordinate hunts and communicate with other members of their pack.

- Only the dominant female in the pack produces puppies.

- Painted dog gestation is 69 to 73 days, and painted dog females typically breed every 12-14 months in the wild.

- Litters may be as many as 16 pups.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.