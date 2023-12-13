Elkhart mayor’s open house brings Christmas cheer to city hall

Mayor Roberson says the open house is part of his way of showing gratitude to the people of Elkhart.
By Natacha Casal
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson held an open house on Wednesday that brought a lot of Christmas spirit to city hall.

This year, food donations were collected for the Salvation Army, which has been partners with the city of Elkhart for decades.

The open house was a packed room with food and games. There was an ugly sweater fashion show and voting for the best decorated and themed door, with lots of prizes!

Mayor Roberson said service is an honor, and he wants the residents of Elkhart to feel appreciated.

“Today is about getting really ready for the holiday,” he said. “I know that people have already shopped and they are ready, but it allows our city to take part in a tradition. We as a city do multiple services for our entire community, but a lot of time we do not get prepared for Christmas in the manner most people do. So, we like to have an open house and we bring our staff members in and we invite to public in. We want to say ‘Merry Christmas’ to them and their families and help serve less privileged people.”

Mayor Roberson also said the open house is part of his way of showing gratitude to the people of Elkhart.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

A photo of the vandalized scene.

Plymouth’s River Park holiday light display vandalized

Updated: moments ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Christmas light display at River Park Square in downtown was vandalized just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

News

Plymouth’s River Park holiday light display vandalized

Updated: 8 minutes ago

News

Martin's, Miller Poultry donate over 12,000 pounds of chicken to food bank

Updated: 11 minutes ago

Education

Career Academy seeks to turn closing Clay High School into charter on Dec. 13, 2023.

Career Academy seeks to turn closing Clay High School into charter

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson
The group Save Clay has secured a commitment from a local charter school operator to occupy the building.

News

Career Academy seeks to turn closing Clay High School to charter

Updated: 19 minutes ago

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

Medical Moment: Preventing carbon monoxide poisoning when traveling

Updated: 55 minutes ago

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: More sunshine and warmth through Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Clear skies and dry air will keep temperatures in the 20s the next few mornings

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Mayor Roberson says the open house is part of his way of showing gratitude to the people of...

Elkhart mayor’s open house brings Christmas cheer to city hall

Updated: 1 hour ago
Mayor Roberson says the open house is part of his way of showing gratitude to the people of Elkhart.

News

This month, we are seeing a dramatic increase in what police describe as "criminally assaulted...

South Bend mayor talks about city’s violent December

Updated: 1 hour ago
This month, we are seeing a dramatic increase in what police describe as "criminally assaulted shootings."