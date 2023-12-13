Advertise With Us

Elkhart Mayor hosts open house in city hall

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson held an open house Wednesday, that brought a lot of Christmas spirit to city hall.(WNDU 16NewsNow)
By Natacha Casal
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson held an open house Wednesday, that brought a lot of Christmas spirit to city hall.

This year food donations were collected for the Salvation Army and has been partners with the city of Elkart for decades.

The open house was a packed room with food and games, like a ugly sweater fashion show and voting for the best decorated and themed door, with lots of prizes.

Mayor Roberson told 16newsnow that service is an honor and he wants the residents of Elkhart to feel appreciated.

“Today is about getting really ready for the holiday, I know that people have already shopped, and they are ready but it allows our city to take part in a tradition. We as a city do multiple services for our entire community but a lot of time we do not get prepared for Christmas in the manner most people do,” he said. “So we like to have an open house and we bring our staff members in and we invite to public in. We want to say Merry Christmas to them and their families and help serve less privileged people.”

Mayor Roberson added the open house is part of his way of showing gratitude to the people of Elkhart.

