Edison Middle school hosts 48th annual South Bend Community School Corporation Spelling Bee

2023 South Bend Community School Corporation Spelling Bee
2023 South Bend Community School Corporation Spelling Bee
By Natacha Casal
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Students from different middle schools throughout South Bend gathered at Edison Middle School for the 48th South Bend Community School Corporation Spelling Bee.

Students have been preparing for the past two months. Twenty-one students from grades 6th through 8th competed against each other spelling words like animatronic and malignant.

Rachel Anders and Diamond Robinson expressed they were excited to see the kids compete.

“We are really excited they beat the competition in their individual schools and now they get to compete with one another so we are really excited,” said Robinson, Assistant Superintendent of Academics.

“After the spelling bee, each participant receives a certificate and a medal. We have awards for the first six places in the competition. The first three places receive a trophy, so first, second, and third, and the first through sixth get a collection of books to increase their home library,” said Anders, Director of Curriculum and literacy.

16NewsNow’s weekend meteorologist Gary Sieber hosted the competition and has been for the past 37 years, and of course, he shared a poem or two.

Sixth grader Shoshanna Lute-Arndt from Edison School won first place.

Eight grader Zoe Bruseke from Jefferson school won second place.

