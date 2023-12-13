Advertise With Us

Doritos launches nacho cheese-flavored alcohol

Doritos unveils a collaboration with global flavor innovator Empirical: Empirical x Doritos®...
Doritos unveils a collaboration with global flavor innovator Empirical: Empirical x Doritos® Nacho Cheese Spirit.(Hand-out | PepsiCo Design & Innovation)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Doritos is out with a new promotional product that’s sure to raise eyebrows.

It’s an 84-proof liquor based off Doritos’ nacho cheese flavor.

Doritos partnered with Empirical, a Danish company known for making custom spirits with creative flavors.

The limited-edition flavor goes on sale online Wednesday and in select New York and California markets.

It costs $65 for a 750 ml bottle.

Doritos recommends mixing it with a tequila or mezcal to make a bloody mary or a margarita.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of Shirley Lee, 68, provided by the St. Joseph County Jail.
‘I did that to my child’: Woman charged with murder after allegedly shooting daughter
The home in Elkhart that police responded to late Monday morning on Nov. 20, 2023.
Woman found unconscious inside Elkhart home with 2 dead men dies in hospital
Shaqueta Polk
South Bend police searching for missing 37-year-old woman
Duke's Riley Leonard throws during an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in Durham,...
Former Duke QB Riley Leonard transferring to Notre Dame
GoFundMe set up for former Mishawaka family who lost home after Christmas tree caught fire

Latest News

President Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday in the...
Zelenskyy meets with Biden for last-minute funding push
The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.
17-year-old killed when semitruck hits his horse-drawn carriage
Zelenskyy meets with Biden for last-minute funding push
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Hunter Biden defies Republican subpoena in visit to the Capitol, risking contempt of Congress charge
Footage from the controversial Nov. 13 arrest was released Tuesday.
Officer suspended for repeatedly striking woman during arrest