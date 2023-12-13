Council approves bond for GM EV battery plant project

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Council approved resolutions Tuesday night for the General Motors project in New Carlisle.

The county will be leasing some of its property in order to help pay for the bond.

This project could cost up to $50 million.

“When we use the tool that we are using through the redevelopment authority, what we have chosen to do is lease roads. So, you have to have an asset as part of the lease terms, and so we are using county-owned roads. They are being transferred basically from the county to the county and it’s kind of a circular process to get us an asset that we can use as part of the bond process,” said St. Joseph County Executive Director of Economic Development Bill Schalliol.

County officials said the electric vehicle battery plant is ahead of schedule and that this is an efficient way to complete the project.

“Then we’d be in a position after the first of the year to have one more redevelopment authority meeting to finalize the bond terms and then go out early February to actually sell the bond. Then once the bond is sold, we’d have the resources to start doing road work and water work and sewer work and things like that,” said Schalliol.

The county council also passed a resolution supporting the relocation of the Navarre Cabin, which was once the home to the first European settler in this area, Pierre Navarre.

The cabin was built in 1820 on the north bank of the St. Joseph River but currently sits on the east side of Leeper Park.

The South Bend History Museum is looking to move the cabin onto their property to help enhance educational opportunities for kids.

The History Museum submitted an application last month to help move the process forward.

