Career Academy seeks to turn closing Clay High School into charter

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Goodbye Clay High School—hello Clay Academy?

A community group has pretty much given up on trying to keep South Bend Clay High School from closing as a public high school.

The group Save Clay has instead embraced a plan to re-open the building under new management in 2025.

Save Clay has secured a commitment from a local charter school operator to occupy the building.

“Charter schools are public schools. Clay High School doors will reopen as a new public school paid for by public funds and operated by a board which is truly interested in the success of its students and the success of this whole community,” Attorney Peter Agostino told Save Clay members assembled outside the school building this morning. “We’re not taking a gamble here. We’ve got someone that knows how to do this, and is doing it, and is serving 1,600 students in the community already,” Agostino later told 16 News Now.

The man behind the charter school project is Larry Garatoni with the Career Academy. The group now has four South Bend charter schools, including the Career Academy near the Blackthorn Corporate Park on the city’s west side.

The Career Academy is a free tuition school of choice, serving grades six through 12. There is an emphasis on career training and technology, along with a school resource officer and a band program.

The Career Academy offers sports such as basketball, baseball, and cross country, as played in the Hoosier Plains Conference. Football is a club sport.

A Clay Academy would operate in much the same way.

“There’s 22,000 students who live in the South Bend school district, and of those 22,000, 8,300 go to another school district, whether it’s a charter school, of PHM or John Glenn, or wherever they go. People like to blame us for taking South Bend school kids, but actually we take a small proportion of them,” Garatoni explained. “Low-income kids from low in come families, the only hope they’ve got is a good education and if we don’t provide that, we’re, it’s a crime.”

This week, the Career Academy served notice that it is interested in leasing or buying the Clay High School building. The process is expected to take up to a year, with Clay Academy opening its doors to students in 2025.

