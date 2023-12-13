$29M industrial development slated to begin on corner of I-94, US-421

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An interchange in Michigan City will soon be the home of a $29 million development.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, a light industrial development will grace the northeast corner of I-94 and US-421 in Michigan City.

LaPorte County officials are in favor of the plan, and Great Lakes Capital will build on the 33-acre site, with construction expected to begin in the spring.

The executive director of the LaPorte County Office of Economic Development tells the Tribune the largest structure will contain about 200,000 square feet, with another 76,000 available for smaller contractors and businesses like a machine shop.

The vision of this interchange is to mirror Ameriplex business park developments like ones along major highways at other locations.

