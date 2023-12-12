Woman found unconscious inside Elkhart home with 2 dead men dies in hospital

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Coroner says a 74-year-old woman who was found unconscious inside an Elkhart home last month while her husband and son were found dead has died in the hospital.

Officers were called back on Nov. 20 to a home in the 1600 block of W. Franklin Street for a wellness check due to packages piling up outside the door. Police say they forced entry into the home and found two dead men and an unconscious woman.

The woman, identified as 74-year-old Elizabeth Howell, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Elkhart County Coroner Mervin D. Miller said in an update on Tuesday that she recently died of natural causes in the hospital.

Miller says Elizabeth Howell was the wife and mother to the other two men who were found dead inside the home. They were previously identified as 74-year-old Garry Dewayne Howell Sr. and 50-year-old Garry D. Howell.

Autopsies were performed on both men, but Miller says the results were inconclusive and they are waiting for toxicology labs to come back. Miller said the toxicology results are still not available.

However, Miller did confirm that none of these family members were shot nor did any of them die from overdoses.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was activated per protocol and is handling the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the police at 574-295-2825.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.