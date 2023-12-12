WNDU First Alert Weather team visits Jefferson Elementary in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Our First Alert Weather team made a stop in Goshen on Tuesday to talk to students at Jefferson Elementary School!

That team included Meteorologist Andrew Whitmyer, Chief Meteorologist Matt Englebrecht, and of course, the WNDU Polar Bear!

Our crew got a chance to talk about all things weather for a bit, including tornadoes, hurricanes, and winter storms.

WNDU-TV would like to thank Jefferson Elementary School for letting us stop by, and we hope you all had as much fun as we did!

