WNDU First Alert Weather team visits Jefferson Elementary in Goshen

Our crew got a chance to talk about all things weather for a bit, including tornadoes, hurricanes, and winter storms.
By WNDU.vom
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Our First Alert Weather team made a stop in Goshen on Tuesday to talk to students at Jefferson Elementary School!

That team included Meteorologist Andrew Whitmyer, Chief Meteorologist Matt Englebrecht, and of course, the WNDU Polar Bear!

Our crew got a chance to talk about all things weather for a bit, including tornadoes, hurricanes, and winter storms.

WNDU-TV would like to thank Jefferson Elementary School for letting us stop by, and we hope you all had as much fun as we did!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Courts

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Gotsch Sr. is set to retire in 2024.

US Magistrate Judge Michael Gotsch to retire in August 2024

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Judge Gotsch notified Chief Judge Holly Brady of his intent to retire in August 2024 after nearly 40 years of public service.

News

Our crew got a chance to talk about all things weather for a bit, including tornadoes,...

WNDU First Alert Weather team visits Jefferson Elementary in Goshen

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Meteorologist Andrew Whitmyer, Chief Meteorologist Matt Englebrecht, and the WNDU Polar Bear got a chance to talk about all things weather for a bit, including tornadoes, hurricanes, and winter storms.

News

Residents of Buchanan are gathering at a city commissions meeting in hopes of keeping their...

Buchanan seeks new city manager; eyes former city manager

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Natacha Casal
After nearly two weeks without a city manager, Buchanan may have found someone to step up to the plate.

News

Trackchair creating more access for visitors at Potato Creek State Park

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Augustus, Emma, and Mathew pictured above are Jaxson Scholarship recipients.

3 South Bend kids to receive full rides as Jaxson Scholarship recipients

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Jaxson William Augustus Swank Foundation announced the recipients of its Jaxson Scholarship on Tuesday.

High School

Coddens coached at Washington from 1994-2008, where she won five Northern Indiana Conference...

Former Washington girls hoops coach Marilyn Coddens inducted into Indiana Basketball HOF

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WNDU.com and Joshua Short
Coddens coached at Washington from 1994-2008, where she won five conference titles, six sectional championships, three regional titles, two semi-state titles, and one state championship.

News

New Carlisle holding open house Tuesday night on town planning

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Former Washington girls hoops coach Marilyn Coddens inducted into Indiana Basketball HOF

Updated: 1 hour ago

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Weather: Cold mornings and sunshine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Dry & mild weather is expected through the end of the week

Indiana

Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is escorted...

Indiana Supreme Court to hear oral arguments in Delphi murders case in January

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
The state’s high court will consider whether to reinstate the original defense team to represent suspect Richard Allen and whether Judge Frances Gull should be removed from the criminal case.