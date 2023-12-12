Advertise With Us

WATCH: Grandpa tumbles into crib while tucking in granddaughter

Video of a man falling into his granddaughter's crib while putting her down for a nap went viral. (SOURCE: CNN, @KELSEA_BOWERSMITH, TIKTOK, @kelsea_bowersmith/T
By Jeanne Moos via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you were ever featured on the MTV show “Cribs,” it usually meant you had an impressive house. But one California grandfather may have been eligible to be on the show for a totally different reason.

Ramon Aranda is now laughing after he went to tuck in his granddaughter and ended up tucking in himself.

The 2-year-old Lenna had been climbing out of her crib, so her mattress was lowered to keep her from escaping.

It was a little too low for Aranda, who proceeded to lose his balance and fall into the crib.

The grandpa just calmly adjusted his glasses, stood up and climbed out.

He said, as he fell, he was careful not to land on her with his 165 pounds.

“I just love my granddaughter to death. That’s for sure, cuz that’s the only one we have,” he said.

Once out of the crib, Aranda gave Lenna her bottle.

As he left the room, Lenna kicked her feet up to take her shoes off, but Aranda was too rattled to remember to remove them.

Aranda never even told Lenna’s mom. She discovered the mishap on video only because she was helping grandpa look for his phone, which had slipped out of his pocket on his way into the crib.

Lenna’s mother posted the video on TikTok a year and a half after it was shot.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in 2 separate shootings on South Bend’s northwest side
Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (10) signals at the line of scrimmage during the first half...
Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman opts out of Sun Bowl
Carter King
Plymouth boy passes away after fighting rare brain tumor
Elkhart man arrested after chase ends in crash in Cass County
A photo of the scene provided by a witness on Dec. 11, 2023.
1 injured in shooting on Poland Street in South Bend

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Cold mornings and sunshine
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is escorted...
Indiana Supreme Court to hear oral arguments in Delphi murders case in January
John Hodgson, the St. Joseph city manager, is set to retire.
St. Joseph city manager to retire
A Gainesville High School baseball player has died weeks after being seriously injured in a...
High school baseball player dies after being accidentally hit in head by bat
First Alert Forecast
First Alert