US Magistrate Judge Michael Gotsch to retire in August 2024

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the end of an era as U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Gotsch Sr. announced his intention to retire on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the United States District Court, Judge Gotsch notified Chief Judge Holly Brady of his intent to retire in August 2024 after nearly 40 years of public service.

“The judges of the Northern District of Indiana are grateful for Magistrate Judge Gotsch’s service to the Court,” Chief Judge Brady said. “His retirement marks the end of an exemplary career in the judiciary. Judge Gotsch’s contributions to the courts and communities he has served for the past 40 years will have a lasting impact allowing the courts to better serve litigants.”

Judge Gotsch has spent nearly twenty years as a judge, serving the St. Joseph Circuit Court from 2004 to 2016, before being appointed to an eight-year term as a U.S. magistrate judge.

The district court’s statement on Judge Gotsch’s retirement is enclosed, in part, below:

Under his leadership, St. Joseph County renovated the old jail building into usable space for criminal courts, the adult probation department, and the community substance abuse program. In addition, he championed the creation of a civil protective order (CPO) court – a problem-solving court dedicated to protecting victims of domestic violence. While Circuit Judge, he served on the Board of Directors for the Indiana Judicial Conference and was its judicial technology liaison. In that role, he assisted in developing, designing, and delivering the Odyssey case management system to courts in all 92 counties, along with deploying the system to St. Joseph County in 2014. Judge Gotsch was selected as the outstanding judge in Indiana on two occasions – in 2015 by the Young Lawyers Section of the Indiana State Bar Association and in 2010 by the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence. The YWCA of North Central Indiana honored him as Man of the Year in 2012, and the League of Women Voters honored him with the Making Democracy Work award in 2015. A decorated veteran of the United States Army, Judge Gotsch graduated from the Notre Dame Law School in 1987. He was formerly an adjunct professor of law at his alma mater, where he taught trial advocacy for more than a decade. Judge Gotsch is a member of the St. Joseph County Bar Association, where he has served on the board for more than 25 years and was the Association’s president in 1999-2000. He is a Master Member of the Robert A. Grant Inn of Court and a Fellow of the Indiana Bar Foundation. He is also a member of the American Bar Association, the Federal Bar Association, the Indiana State Bar Association, and the Federal Magistrate Judges Association. He previously served on the U.S. Presidential Task Force on Criminal Nonsupport, the Indiana Governor’s Task Force on Abused and Neglected Children, and the Indiana Supreme Court Committee on Evidence Based Pretrial Release Practices. In addition, he has volunteered on numerous community boards and committees, especially the Boy Scouts of America and its LaSalle Council.

A notice seeking applicants to fill the vacancy created by Judge Gotsch’s retirement is available here.

