US Magistrate Judge Michael Gotsch to retire in August 2024

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Gotsch Sr. is set to retire in 2024.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the end of an era as U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Gotsch Sr. announced his intention to retire on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the United States District Court, Judge Gotsch notified Chief Judge Holly Brady of his intent to retire in August 2024 after nearly 40 years of public service.

“The judges of the Northern District of Indiana are grateful for Magistrate Judge Gotsch’s service to the Court,” Chief Judge Brady said. “His retirement marks the end of an exemplary career in the judiciary. Judge Gotsch’s contributions to the courts and communities he has served for the past 40 years will have a lasting impact allowing the courts to better serve litigants.”

Judge Gotsch has spent nearly twenty years as a judge, serving the St. Joseph Circuit Court from 2004 to 2016, before being appointed to an eight-year term as a U.S. magistrate judge.

The district court’s statement on Judge Gotsch’s retirement is enclosed, in part, below:

A notice seeking applicants to fill the vacancy created by Judge Gotsch’s retirement is available here.

