Trackchair creating more access for visitors at Potato Creek State Park

NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) -There’s now an easier way to explore and travel the 3000 plus acres at Potato Creek State Park and it’s helping to create more access for people with disabilities.

It’s called a trackchair and it allows wheelchair users and guests with mobility disabilities a chance to explore the trails of the park.

Potato Creek is one of 15 Indiana State Parks to receive a trackchair through a grant from Americas State Parks Foundation and the Ford Bronco Wild Fund.

A group that focuses on accessibility, preservation, and connecting people to the outdoors.

The trackchair is user operated, running on a joystick and button system. The battery allows for travel up to 3 miles and it can go over any terrain that you might come across on the trails.

“We want everyone to be able to enjoy our parks and create memories with their families,” said Jessica Filer, Interpretive Naturalist. Indiana Department of Natural Resources. “This allows them to be able to do it, there’s multiple speeds on this chair to hike at whatever speed their family is at. It allows them to still get out and enjoy nature, not only to make those memories, but to improve their mental health and experience things they used to love or no ever got the opportunity to.”

The park hopes the nearly 20-thousand-dollar chair can bring access to those who need it most.

“Our generations are older and enjoyed coming to this park and enjoyed coming to this park,” said Filer. “And that allows them to have access to it. But also, those who might have an injury or disability, to be able to still enjoy the park. And still get those health benefits from it.”

Potato Creek naturalists know the importance that the addition of this trackchair will have for its visitors, because they experienced it firsthand.

“Last year, during our first day hike, I had just got done completing our big event of the year,” said Filer. “I realized there was a grandfather pushing his granddaughter on the paved bike trail. Because a lot of our trails weren’t accessible. So, this allows all of our guests to experience those hiking programs with us naturalists”

The Trackchair is available and ready to use, just call the nature center for a day and time to rent.

Potato Creek raises money to create more access for those with disabilities.

The park hopes to have a kayak assist launch for those in wheelchairs as well as color blind viewers, to create more experiences and memories for its visitors.

