St. Joseph city manager to retire

John Hodgson, the St. Joseph city manager, is set to retire.
John Hodgson, the St. Joseph city manager, is set to retire.(WNDU)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The city manager for St. Joseph has announced his plans to retire after decades in public service.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, St. Joseph Mayor Brook Thomas announced City Manager John Hodgson’s plans to retire at a city commission meeting on Monday.

Hodgson has spent nearly 30 years working for the city. He was initially hired on in the mid-’80s as a summer employee before working his way up through local government. In the following years, he worked as an administrative assistant, community development director, and assistant city manager.

Hodgson has been city manager since 2015.

St. Joseph Assistant City Manager Emily Hackworth has expressed interest in the city manager position, per The Herald-Palladium’s report.

