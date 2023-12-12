South Bend’s new ‘Nexus’ community center enters final development stage

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The creation of a new community center in South Bend is entering its final phase.

Work on the Nexus Center (3607 Main St.) had been delayed by COVID and rising construction costs.

The construction of a health clinic there is nearing completion. The final phase calls for adding a commercial kitchen, an auditorium, and an outdoor amphitheater.

The project is the vision of a husband-and-wife duo with long-established careers in the medical field.

“At this time in our lives it’s not time to buy the beach house and to just go away and watch things fall apart. It was time for us to invest back into a community where we love, and we grew, and we learned, and we see that there’s a deficit. You can’t be a responsible citizen if you can’t put back into the areas where you’ve learned,” said David Buggs, who spent 35 years as an orthopedic surgery consultant.

His wife, Dr. LaRissa Chism Buggs, is northern Indiana’s only certified African-American psychiatrist.

“So, my wife and I purchased a 37,000 square foot building that was aimed to dealing with poverty, literacy, crime intervention, and health care with an overarching emphasis on wellness in all of those areas,” David Biggs said.

The center will exist to reduce violence in the community. “But I think if we put integrity back in the lives of people, worth in the lives of people, we can satisfy something wonderful, not just for a group, but for the entire city.”

David Buggs is a member of the South Bend Commission on Reparations. The panel will hold a public meeting at the Nexus Center on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

The meeting is open to the public.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.