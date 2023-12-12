South Bend police searching for missing 37-year-old woman

Shaqueta Polk
Shaqueta Polk(South Bend Police Department)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says it needs your help finding a 37-year-old woman who was recently reported missing.

Police say Shaqueta Polk, 37, is from Milwaukee but could be in the South Bend area.

Polk is 5′6″ and weighs somewhere between 160 and 180 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Polk’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.

