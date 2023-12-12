South Bend Medical Foundation hosts open house for new facility

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered at the South Bend Medical Foundation’s new facility on Monday!

The South Bend Medical Foundation hosted an open house for its new donor center located at 1290 E. Ireland Rd. on Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The open house featured appetizers, door prizes, and words from featured blood donors and recipients. Attendees met staff, donated blood, and checked out the new center!

And the festivities aren’t over!

Anyone who donates blood will also receive a Christmas present and a $10 Meijer gift card if they give during the month of December.

To set up an appointment, click here.

