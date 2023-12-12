Advertise With Us

South Bend Medical Foundation hosts open house for new facility

By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered at the South Bend Medical Foundation’s new facility on Monday!

The South Bend Medical Foundation hosted an open house for its new donor center located at 1290 E. Ireland Rd. on Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The open house featured appetizers, door prizes, and words from featured blood donors and recipients. Attendees met staff, donated blood, and checked out the new center!

And the festivities aren’t over!

Anyone who donates blood will also receive a Christmas present and a $10 Meijer gift card if they give during the month of December.

To set up an appointment, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkhart man arrested after chase ends in crash in Cass County
2 killed in 2 separate shootings on South Bend’s northwest side
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Perla A. Nieto, 59, was fatally stabbed while working at an Indiana Kroger store.
‘She was loved by a lot of people’: Family remembers Kroger cashier killed by customer

Latest News

Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman opts out of Sun Bowl
Old Benton Harbor tire shop repurposed as marijuana dispensary
Miller Poultry, Martin's to donate 12,000 pounds of chicken to food bank
Muessel Elementary introduces book vending machine