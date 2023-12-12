Notre Dame men’s soccer falls to Clemson in national championship game

(WNDU)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s remarkable NCAA Tournament run ended on a tough note Monday night, as the Irish fell just short of winning their second national title in program history.

The Fighting Irish lost to ACC-foe Clemson 2-1 in the College Cup final at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville.

Brandon Parrish put the Tigers on the board first with an unassisted goal in the 26th minute. Clemson later added to its lead with a score from Ousmane Sylla in the 69th minute.

Paddy Burns finally put Notre Dame on the board with a penalty kick in the 88th minute, but the Irish still needed a miracle to send the game into overtime. They didn’t get it.

The win gives Clemson its second national championship in three seasons and its fourth title overall (1984, 1987, 2021, 2023). Notre Dame’s only championship came back in 2013.

The Tigers have now ended Notre Dame’s season with a loss for three straight years, according to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune. Clemson beat Notre Dame in the College Cup semifinals in 2021, in the ACC Tournament in 2022, and Monday night in the College Cup final.

Notre Dame finishes the 2023 season with a 13-3-6 record.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

FILE - Notre Dame's Joe Alt (76) blocks in an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C.,...

4 Notre Dame football players named to AP All-American teams

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WNDU.com
Two Irish players made the first team, while two more made the second team.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (10) signals at the line of scrimmage during the first half...

Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman opts out of Sun Bowl

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
Multiple media outlets are reporting that the sixth-year college football veteran will skip the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft after he posted a lengthy goodbye video on Instagram.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football hires Mike Brown as new wide receivers coach

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
He comes to South Bend from Wisconsin, where he was the associate head coach and wide receivers coach this past season.

Notre Dame

Marquette's Zaide Lowery shoots past Notre Dame's J.R. Konieczny and Julian Roper II during...

Turnovers plague Irish in 78-59 blowout loss at No. 8 Marquette

Updated: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:45 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com and The Associated Press
Notre Dame committed a season-high 19 turnovers, 13 of which came in the first half.

Latest News

Indiana

Gavin Yoon hit a 3-pointer with the Trojans up 7-5 over Great Lakes Christian College to spark...

Silent Night: A tradition unlike any other continues at Taylor University

Updated: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST
|
By Andrew Ellam
Taylor University’s annual “Silent Night” game is a beloved Christmas tradition, where students attend a sold-out men's basketball game wearing costumes and remain silent until the Trojans score their 10th point of the game.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame men’s soccer advances to national championship

Updated: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:44 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame is unbeaten in 33 straight games after defeating Oregon State 1-0 on Friday night.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Blake Fisher (54) and Joe Alt (76) run off the field during an NCAA college...

Blake Fisher declaring for NFL draft

Updated: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
Notre Dame will likely need two new starting tackles next season

Notre Dame

Notre Dame men to play in rivalry renewed at Marquette on Saturday

Updated: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:09 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
When the two teams meet in Milwaukee on Saturday night, it will mark the 120th all-time meeting between the small, private universities.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA...

Notre Dame football to be featured in ‘Hard Knocks’-type docuseries for Peacock

Updated: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:22 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
The announcement comes less than a month after Notre Dame and NBC agreed to extend their media rights agreement.

Notre Dame

Hidalgo scores 26 points in No. 14 Notre Dame women’s 96-42 rout of Lafayette

Updated: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:14 AM EST
|
By The Associated Press and WNDU.com
Hidalgo, a freshman guard, is the sixth leading scorer in the nation.