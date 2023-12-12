Notre Dame men’s soccer falls to Clemson in national championship game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s remarkable NCAA Tournament run ended on a tough note Monday night, as the Irish fell just short of winning their second national title in program history.

The Fighting Irish lost to ACC-foe Clemson 2-1 in the College Cup final at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville.

Brandon Parrish put the Tigers on the board first with an unassisted goal in the 26th minute. Clemson later added to its lead with a score from Ousmane Sylla in the 69th minute.

Paddy Burns finally put Notre Dame on the board with a penalty kick in the 88th minute, but the Irish still needed a miracle to send the game into overtime. They didn’t get it.

The win gives Clemson its second national championship in three seasons and its fourth title overall (1984, 1987, 2021, 2023). Notre Dame’s only championship came back in 2013.

The Tigers have now ended Notre Dame’s season with a loss for three straight years, according to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune. Clemson beat Notre Dame in the College Cup semifinals in 2021, in the ACC Tournament in 2022, and Monday night in the College Cup final.

Notre Dame finishes the 2023 season with a 13-3-6 record.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.