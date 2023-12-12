Notre Dame athletes take Boys & Girls Clubs kids holiday shopping

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Some talented student-athletes are really on their game this holiday season, spreading cheer and joy to those less fortunate.

Student-athletes from Notre Dame Women’s Soccer, Softball, Basketball, and Volleyball took some time away from practice and studying for finals to make some local kids’ holiday season much more special.

The Boys & Girls Club motto is “Be Great,” and 15 of these great kids from the St. Joseph County chapter got the chance to spend a couple of hours with Notre Dame athletes at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

“It’s been an awesome experience; it’s really exciting to see the holiday spirit being spread amongst everyone, so I really appreciated it, and it’s been an enjoyable time,” said Kaylin Slattery, a senior on the Notre Dame Women’s Soccer team. “It’s an awesome way to give back and also just connect with others in the community, so I really appreciated being able to spend the time together this evening and have a nice, enjoyable trip to Dick’s Sporting Goods.”

Each child was given a $200 gift card to buy whatever they wanted, with players making recommendations and tracking how much was spent.

Notre Dame and Dick’s Sporting Goods say they hope this event will inspire and empower involvement in youth sports.

“We love any chance we get to work with the Boys & Girls Club and any kid in the community of South Bend, so just having this chance to spend quality time with them, this one-on-one time, is really important to us and to them, so it’s been great,” said Maddy Westbeldm, a senior on the Notre Dame Women’s Basketball team. “This is a dream for any kid, so just to be out here and get something for free, and get the chance to hang out with us, and us hang with them.”

You can continue the great work by donating or volunteering at the Boys & Girls Club of St. Joseph County.

The Boys & Girls Club of St. Joseph County is located at 502 E. Sample Street, South Bend, IN, 46601

Dick’s Sporting Goods is located at 4430 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN, 46545

