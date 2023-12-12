Advertise With Us

Notre Dame athletes take Boys & Girls Clubs kids holiday shopping

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Some talented student-athletes are really on their game this holiday season, spreading cheer and joy to those less fortunate.

Student-athletes from Notre Dame Women’s Soccer, Softball, Basketball, and Volleyball took some time away from practice and studying for finals to make some local kids’ holiday season much more special.

The Boys & Girls Club motto is “Be Great,” and 15 of these great kids from the St. Joseph County chapter got the chance to spend a couple of hours with Notre Dame athletes at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

“It’s been an awesome experience; it’s really exciting to see the holiday spirit being spread amongst everyone, so I really appreciated it, and it’s been an enjoyable time,” said Kaylin Slattery, a senior on the Notre Dame Women’s Soccer team. “It’s an awesome way to give back and also just connect with others in the community, so I really appreciated being able to spend the time together this evening and have a nice, enjoyable trip to Dick’s Sporting Goods.”

Each child was given a $200 gift card to buy whatever they wanted, with players making recommendations and tracking how much was spent.

Notre Dame and Dick’s Sporting Goods say they hope this event will inspire and empower involvement in youth sports.

“We love any chance we get to work with the Boys & Girls Club and any kid in the community of South Bend, so just having this chance to spend quality time with them, this one-on-one time, is really important to us and to them, so it’s been great,” said Maddy Westbeldm, a senior on the Notre Dame Women’s Basketball team. “This is a dream for any kid, so just to be out here and get something for free, and get the chance to hang out with us, and us hang with them.”

You can continue the great work by donating or volunteering at the Boys & Girls Club of St. Joseph County.

The Boys & Girls Club of St. Joseph County is located at 502 E. Sample Street, South Bend, IN, 46601

Dick’s Sporting Goods is located at 4430 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN, 46545

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in 2 separate shootings on South Bend’s northwest side
Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (10) signals at the line of scrimmage during the first half...
Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman opts out of Sun Bowl
Elkhart man arrested after chase ends in crash in Cass County
Carter King
Plymouth boy passes away after fighting rare brain tumor
A photo of the scene provided by a witness on Dec. 11, 2023.
1 injured in shooting on Poland Street in South Bend

Latest News

Notre Dame men’s soccer falls to Clemson in national championship game
Gov. Whitmer signs reproductive health bill
Goshen Community Schools names new superintendent
Notre Dame athletes shop with kids for holidays at Dick's Sporting Goods