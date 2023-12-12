New Carlisle holding open house Tuesday night on town planning

Signs point to landmarks in downtown New Carlisle in recent years.
Signs point to landmarks in downtown New Carlisle in recent years.(South Bend Tribune)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - The town of New Carlisle is holding an open house Tuesday evening to provide input as government officials create a comprehensive plan for how the town should grow and develop through 2040.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, the open house takes place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the New Carlisle-Olive Township Public Library (408 S. Bray Street).

A brief presentation will be given at 6:30 p.m. about the plan for the area, including future land investments. There will also be time for people to offer their input as well.

You can also explore a “Future Character Map” for the town and participate in a survey until Jan. 8.

For questions or to share your input, contact Olivia Nix with MACOG at 574-287-1829, ext. 601, or onix@macog.com.

