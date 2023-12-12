New Carlisle holding open house Tuesday night on town planning

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - The town of New Carlisle is holding an open house Tuesday evening to provide input as government officials create a comprehensive plan for how the town should grow and develop through 2040.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, the open house takes place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the New Carlisle-Olive Township Public Library (408 S. Bray Street).

A brief presentation will be given at 6:30 p.m. about the plan for the area, including future land investments. There will also be time for people to offer their input as well.

You can also explore a “Future Character Map” for the town and participate in a survey until Jan. 8.

For questions or to share your input, contact Olivia Nix with MACOG at 574-287-1829, ext. 601, or onix@macog.com.

