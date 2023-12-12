Navigating ‘family drama’ at your next holiday gathering

Dr. Erin Leonard went over four techniques to stop drama before things escalate and ruin the holidays.
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We all love the holidays, but with lots of gatherings comes lots of personalities and differing opinions among our loved ones.

Family drama is a thing, so we had local psychotherapist Dr. Erin Leonard visit The WNDU Studios to discuss some of the ways you can navigate it.

Specifically, Dr. Leonard went over her four techniques to stop drama before things escalate and ruin the holidays.

Step 1: Empathize

Dr. Leonard says this first step involves reflecting on what the person is feeling by using a couple of words. It’s important not to elaborate or build on the discussion.

(WNDU)

Step 2: Quickly redirect the question

This step is used to gently take control and steer the discussion away from anything that is deeply personal or polarizing.

(WNDU)

Step 3: Hit the “pause” button

As the name implies, this step involves stopping the discussion if the topic is problematic. Dr. Leonard says it’s important to remain composed and kind, but assertive when following this step.

(WNDU)

Step 4: Control the space

If things continue to escalate, you can simply leave and invite family members who look uncomfortable to come to a different room with you. By doing this, Dr. Leonard says you are saving people from engaging in a distressing dialogue.

(WNDU)

For more information on Dr. Erin Leonard, head to her personal website. You can also learn more about Dr. Leonard and find her social media profiles by following this link to Psychology Today.

