Muessel Elementary introduces book vending machine

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Muessel Elementary on Monday.

The ceremony was all for the school’s new book vending machine! The event culminates the staff and students’ dedication to literacy, fostering a love for reading within their community.

16 News Now visited the school to see for ourselves...

“This is really cool for the kids here at Muessel,” explained Javier Jimenez, director of school learning. “They got to earn a yellow token for completing different literacy tests. So they get to select a book that’s appealing to them, that’s exciting to read, and continue to get books here in our kids’ hands.”

Muessel has had other programs geared toward childhood education, including Red Ribbon Week, which teaches kids to say no to drugs and alcohol.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.