Missing Milwaukee woman who may have been in South Bend area found safe

Shaqueta Polk
Shaqueta Polk(South Bend Police Department)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:19 AM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman reported missing from Milwaukee who may have been in the South Bend area has been found safe.

The South Bend Police Department said on Wednesday that Shaqueta Polk, 37, has been located and is safe after she was reported missing earlier this month.

t’s unclear if she was found safe in the South Bend area or found safe elsewhere. It’s also unclear exactly how long she had been missing for.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The South Bend Police Department says it needs your help finding a 37-year-old woman who was recently reported missing.

Police say Shaqueta Polk, 37, is from Milwaukee but could be in the South Bend area.

Polk is 5′6″ and weighs somewhere between 160 and 180 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Polk’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.

