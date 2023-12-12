Local activist groups call on South Bend City Council to pass ceasefire resolution

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today, five local organizations are partnering up for an official ceasefire resolution to be recognized by South Bend’s City Council and community leaders.

The organizations are hoping their collective voices will urge city leaders to pass a resolution supporting a ceasefire in Gaza.

Now entering into its third month, the Israel-Hamas war is showing little signs of ending in sight, despite the release of several hostages this month. Aid to the sick and injured on the ground is virtually impossible due to the amount of fighting.

According to the Associated Press, nearly 18,000 people have been killed since the war started on Oct. 7, and over a million more have been displaced by the fighting in Gaza.

Black Lives Matter-South Bend, Northern Indiana Democratic Socialists of America, Student Voices for Palestine at Notre Dame, the Michiana Chapter of The Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, and Michiana Friends of Palestine joined forces. They are hoping to urge President Sharon McBride and the South Bend Common Council to add a ceasefire resolution to Monday’s council meeting agenda.

Paul Mishler from the Michiana chapter of The Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression cautions against confusing the support of Jewish people with supporting the actions of Israel.

“One of the things that Jews like myself believe is that what is central to our identity is not the support of any one particular state. It’s to support the ideals of justice, of treating people fairly, of not engaging in oppressive activity. One of the benefits of not having a state for 2,000 years was we’re very cautious about the oppressive exercise of power by states even if they claim to represent me,” Mishler said.

The resolution is being sponsored by Councilman Henry Davis Jr., who says the resolution is a call to end all violence and not being able to call out international violence impacts us locally.

“So if we’re scared to say anything about what’s happening over there, then we’ll be scared to say something about what’s happening here. We’re saying ‘no violence,’ please stop. We need a ceasefire,” Davis said.

By the time of broadcast, the resolution had not been added to the South Bend Council meeting agenda. However, that is not stopping the organizations from their mission. They say if the council does not add it to their agenda before the new year then they will be seeking sponsorship from incoming council members in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.