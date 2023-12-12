Kroc Center offers swim classes for $10

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Salvation Army Kroc Center in South Bend is offering swim lessons for just $10 in the new year and registration is open now.

That’s why Eleanor Boothman, the director of health and fitness, stopped by 16 Morning News Now to chat more about this initiative to break down barriers and ensure local kids can afford to learn how to swim.

Thanks to grant money, scholarships are given to all Empowerment Zone students and Kroc scholarship recipients, but all families are welcome to apply.

“Normal swim lessons happen maybe twice a week. Our program happens every day for two weeks,” explains Eleanor Boothman, the Director of Health and Fitness at the Kroc Center. “So, it goes Monday to Thursday and for the second week it goes Monday to Thursday again just so kids can get in the water as much as possible and get rid of that, sometimes the fear they have about getting in the water.”

The application process is extremely easy. Your child needs to be between the ages of 5 and15 and all you have to do is contact the aquatic instructor at mykroc.org/swimschool. You can also email Eleanor at Eleanor.Boothman@USC.SalvationArmy.org.

Classes begin Jan. 8, 2024.

