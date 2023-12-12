Advertise With Us

Kroc Center offers swim classes for $10

Registration for the classes, which begin in January, is open now.
By Christine Karsten
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Salvation Army Kroc Center in South Bend is offering swim lessons for just $10 in the new year and registration is open now.

That’s why Eleanor Boothman, the director of health and fitness, stopped by 16 Morning News Now to chat more about this initiative to break down barriers and ensure local kids can afford to learn how to swim.

Thanks to grant money, scholarships are given to all Empowerment Zone students and Kroc scholarship recipients, but all families are welcome to apply.

“Normal swim lessons happen maybe twice a week. Our program happens every day for two weeks,” explains Eleanor Boothman, the Director of Health and Fitness at the Kroc Center. “So, it goes Monday to Thursday and for the second week it goes Monday to Thursday again just so kids can get in the water as much as possible and get rid of that, sometimes the fear they have about getting in the water.”

The application process is extremely easy. Your child needs to be between the ages of 5 and15 and all you have to do is contact the aquatic instructor at mykroc.org/swimschool. You can also email Eleanor at Eleanor.Boothman@USC.SalvationArmy.org.

Classes begin Jan. 8, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in 2 separate shootings on South Bend’s northwest side
Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (10) signals at the line of scrimmage during the first half...
Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman opts out of Sun Bowl
Carter King
Plymouth boy passes away after fighting rare brain tumor
Elkhart man arrested after chase ends in crash in Cass County
A photo of the scene provided by a witness on Dec. 11, 2023.
1 injured in shooting on Poland Street in South Bend

Latest News

AAA projects 115.2 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the 10-day...
Travel expert shares tips for busy holiday season
Patrolman Thomas E. Goodwin
Goshen Police Dept. remembers fallen officer on 25th anniversary of his death
Carter King
Plymouth boy passes away after fighting rare brain tumor
Decorating holiday cookies with a celebrity Notre Dame chef!