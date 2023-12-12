Indiana Supreme Court to hear oral arguments in Delphi murders case in January

Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is escorted...
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is escorted to court in Delphi on Oct. 31, 2023.(WPTA)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The state’s high court will hear oral arguments next month on key questions in the Delphi murders case.

According to our sister station WTHR, the Indiana Supreme Court will consider whether to reinstate the original defense team to represent suspect Richard Allen and whether Judge Frances Gull should be removed from the criminal case.

The announcement comes after the Indiana Supreme Court weighed in on the Delphi murders case for the first time on Monday. The state’s high court denied a request from Allen to make certain documents public and to follow state rules about sealing court records.

Allen is accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi back in February 2017. He was arrested and charged with their murders in October 2022.

Allen’s trial was originally set for Jan. 24, 2024, but it’s now set for Oct. 15-31, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Weather: Cold mornings and sunshine

Updated: moments ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Dry & mild weather is expected through the end of the week

Michigan

John Hodgson, the St. Joseph city manager, is set to retire.

St. Joseph city manager to retire

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WNDU.com
City Manager John Hodgson after working for the city of St. Joseph for nearly 30 years.

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert

Updated: 10 minutes ago

Crime

Goshen man sentenced to 35 years after shooting brother

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WNDU.com
Enrique Flores, 22, will serve 30 years in prison, followed by a five-year suspension.

Latest News

Events

Signs point to landmarks in downtown New Carlisle in recent years.

New Carlisle holding open house Tuesday night on town planning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WNDU.com
The open house takes place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the New Carlisle-Olive Township Public Library (408 S. Bray Street).

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 2 hours ago

Holidays

Navigating ‘family drama’ at your next holiday gathering

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
Dr. Erin Leonard, a local psychotherapist, went over her four techniques to stop drama before things escalate and ruin the holidays.

News

Navigating ‘family drama’ at your next holiday gathering

Navigating ‘family drama’ at your next holiday gathering

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dr. Erin Leonard went over four techniques to stop drama before things escalate and ruin the holidays.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Managing health and holiday foods

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

News

Ask the Doctor: Managing health and holiday foods

Ask the Doctor: Managing health and holiday foods

Updated: 4 hours ago
This week, many of you had holiday meals and snacks on your mind.