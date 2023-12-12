Indiana Supreme Court to hear oral arguments in Delphi murders case in January

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The state’s high court will hear oral arguments next month on key questions in the Delphi murders case.

According to our sister station WTHR, the Indiana Supreme Court will consider whether to reinstate the original defense team to represent suspect Richard Allen and whether Judge Frances Gull should be removed from the criminal case.

The announcement comes after the Indiana Supreme Court weighed in on the Delphi murders case for the first time on Monday. The state’s high court denied a request from Allen to make certain documents public and to follow state rules about sealing court records.

Allen is accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi back in February 2017. He was arrested and charged with their murders in October 2022.

Allen’s trial was originally set for Jan. 24, 2024, but it’s now set for Oct. 15-31, 2024.

