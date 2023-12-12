Goshen man sentenced to 35 years after shooting brother

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man is facing three decades behind bars after shooting his brother last year.

Enrique Flores, 22, will serve 30 years in prison, followed by a five-year suspension after being charged with attempted murder on Oct. 25, 2022.

Flores shot his older brother, Hector Flores, who was 24 at the time, in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Elkhart Road just after 3 a.m. on Oct. 22, 2022. Hector was flown to the hospital in critical condition, where he survived.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident involving the brothers.

