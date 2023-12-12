Advertise With Us

Goshen Community Schools announces new superintendent

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s official: Goshen Community Schools welcomed their new superintendent on Monday.

Jim DuBois has been serving as interim superintendent since August. The district’s board appointed DuBois based on his proven track record, commitment to excellence, and dedicated leadership.

“I am honored and excited to continue working with the outstanding students, parents, dedicated educators, and supportive community members of Goshen Community Schools,” DuBois said in a press release. “Together, we will build on the strong foundation that has been laid and strive for continued excellence in education.”

DuBois replaces Dr. Steven Hope, who retired back in July.

