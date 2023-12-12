Former Washington girls hoops coach Marilyn Coddens inducted into Indiana Basketball HOF

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 22nd women’s induction class includes one of Michiana’s own.

Former Washington head coach Marilyn Coddens is one of many deserving women who are part of the 2024 women’s induction class that was announced on Tuesday.

Coddens coached at Washington from 1994-2008, where she won five Northern Indiana Conference (NIC) titles, six sectional championships, three regional titles, two semi-state titles, and one state championship in 2006-2007.

Coddens amassed a winning percentage of 77% during her tenure at Washington. She was also an assistant coach for the 2005 McDonald’s All-American Games.

Coddens graduated from LaSalle High School in 1968. She went to IU South Bend and graduated with a bachelor’s in education in 1976 before earning her master’s in education in 1978. She was a math teacher for the South Bend Community School Corporation from 1976-2013.

The 2024 women’s class will be honored on April 27, 2024. The entire class is listed below:

Lisa Williams Burgess - Carmel - 1995

Marilyn Coddens - LaSalle - 1968

Kristina (Divjak) Eschmeyer - Lake Central - 1995

Lisa (Winter) Finn - Huntington North - 1996

Terrilyn Johnson - Gary Lew Wallace - 1988

Joe Lentz - Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter - 1969

Rick Marshall - Winchester - 1974

Jill (Morton) McFarling - North Decatur - 1996

Melinda Miles - Bloomfield - 1977

Melissa Miles - Bloomfield - 1977

Jeannette (Yeoman) Mosher - West Lafayette Harrison - 1986

Nan Tomshack Tulchinsky - St. John’s (Mich.) - 1960

