Former Duke QB Riley Leonard transferring to Notre Dame

By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One day after learning that their current transfer quarterback will be skipping the upcoming bowl game, Notre Dame fans have learned that another transfer quarterback is officially waiting in the wings.

Former Duke quarterback Riley Leonard, who was highly speculated as a Notre Dame target when he first entered the transfer portal, took to social media on Tuesday morning to announce his commitment to the Fighting Irish.

According to Sports Illustrated, Leonard passed for 4,450 yards and 24 touchdowns while completing 61.7-percent of his passes with the Blue Devils. He also rushed for 1,224 yards and 19 more touchdowns.

In his only full season as a starter in 2022, Leonard led Duke to a 9-4 record in 2022, passing for 2,967 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 699 yards and 13 touchdowns, according to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune.

Leonard led Duke to a 4-0 record this season before losing to Notre Dame 21-14. He was injured on the final drive of that game and wasn’t healthy the remainder of the season.

Leonard was initially projected as a top-five quarterback prospect for the 2024 NFL Draft prior to being plagued by injuries. He has one season of eligibility remaining at the college level.

The news comes one day after Sam Hartman announced his intentions to skip Notre Dame’s upcoming Sun Bowl matchup against Oregon State and prepare for the NFL Draft. Backup quarterback Steve Angeli will be getting the start in Hartman’s place on Dec. 29 in El Paso.

