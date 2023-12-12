First Alert Weather: Watching a weak cold front Tuesday morning

TUESDAY: Some clouds in the late morning and early afternoon as a cold front moves in. No precipitation is expected with the front, but it will switch our wind from the southwest to northwest this afternoon. High near 40F. Low near 25F. Wind SW/NW 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High near 40F. Low near 25F. Wind WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny. High near 45F. Low 28F. Wind SW at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny. Increasing clouds late in the day. High near 50F. Low 33F. Wind SW at 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Another warm-up arrives this weekend with highs nearing 50s. Small chance of a shower or drizzle this weekend as a weak wave of energy moves into the Midwest/Great Lakes. Mild and quiet pattern should linger right up to Christmas weekend.

