A Country Christmas concert with Susie McEntire and friends coming to Warsaw on Saturday

It’s a one-day women’s conference called “Pamper Me” and a Christmas concert by Susie McEntire!
By Tricia Sloma
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - We know the holidays are a hectic time but there’s an event this upcoming Saturday in Warsaw that just might help you stay focused on the meaning of Christmas.

It’s a one-day women’s conference called “Pamper Me” and a Christmas concert by Susie McEntire!

If that name sounds familiar, it should! Susie is Reba McEntire’s younger sister! Susie is also an accomplished musician. She’s in the Christian Music Hall of Fame.

The concert in Warsaw is one of her favorite annual events and she brings along some famous friends, too! Among the performers will be Grammy Award-winning artist Linda Davis.

“I’ve been involved with this for 10 years. It’s been a decade. It’s amazing to me how fast the time goes by. And it just seems like yesterday that we went to the beautiful town of Warsaw for the very first time,” McEntire said. “I experienced a wonderful camaraderie among the businesses, among the people, people who come and volunteer people who sponsored this event because if it wasn’t for that, this could not continue.”

“This will be my fourth year and my husband Lang comes with me and he sings and plays guitar and it’s so it’s a beautiful trip to Warsaw,” Davis said. “What a beautiful town and community you have!”

The women’s conference features several vendors and speakers from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Lakeview Middle School in Warsaw. Tickets for the “Pamper Me” event can be purchased by clicking here.

The concert will be held at Lakeview at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. It is free to attend if you bring a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots.

“We don’t turn anybody away though. So, if folks are able to, we want them to we want them to come also,” said organizer Mike Loher.

Loher gives credit to many sponsors for helping to make this event free to the public. A full list of sponsors can be found at Toys for Tots – Country Christmas Warsaw.

McEntire has fond memories of Christmas as a child. As the youngest of four children, Susie would often get the same thing as Reba, the sibling closest to her age.

“One year, we both got a coat, and they were almost exactly alike. And it’s like, okay, we’re called the girls, but can’t we be identified as separate? You know, it was almost like we were twins,” McEntire said. “We grew up not with the silver spoon in our mouth, but it helped us to work extra hard to get where we are. And I enjoy work and I enjoy coming to Warsaw.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Holidays

Decorating holiday cookies with a celebrity Notre Dame chef!

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
Sinai Vespie, executive pastry chef of Experience Notre Dame, brought some holiday goodies for us to decorate on 16 News Now at Noon!

Events

Resolution Run to benefit Middlebury Food Pantry

Updated: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST
|
By WNDU.com
The pantry has served a record number of families for the last two weekends in a row, and it needs your help!

Holidays

A Rosie Place for Children hosts annual ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ holiday party

Updated: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:45 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
It featured a professional photographer, hot cocoa and snacks, as well as family art projects.

Holidays

Christmas spirit on full display at Oliver Mansion

Updated: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
29 decorated Christmas trees can be found throughout the three floors and 38 rooms of the mansion.

Latest News

Events

Participants craft cookies for SHARE Foundation's first-ever Christmas Bazaar.

SHARE Foundation hosts first-ever Christmas Bazaar

Updated: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The SHARE Foundation will be hosting a Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CST.

Holidays

Getting festive for the holidays with The Pigeon & The Hen Pottery!

Updated: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
The pottery studio in downtown South Bend is celebrating the holiday season by inviting you to create your own masterpiece!

Holidays

Hanukkah menorah lighting held at Jon R. Hunt Memorial Plaza on Dec. 7, 2023.

Hanukkah menorah lighting held at Jon R. Hunt Memorial Plaza

Updated: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:27 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
People met to watch the lighting of the first candle on a giant menorah just after sundown at Jon R. Hunt Plaza.

Holidays

Inn at Saint Mary's hosts lighting ceremony for giant outdoor Christmas tree on Dec. 7, 2023.

Lighting ceremony held for giant outdoor Christmas tree

Updated: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:56 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
An illumination ceremony for a giant outdoor Christmas tree was held at the Inn at Saint Mary’s on Thursday evening.

Holidays

Irving Berlin’s ‘Holiday Inn’ coming to the South Bend Civic Theatre

Updated: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
It's a story of romance with a mix of small-town living, bright lights, and a lure of stardom — and it’s all taking place here in Michiana!

Events

South Bend Medical Foundation hosting open house for new donation center

Updated: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:49 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The South Bend Medical Foundation is hosting an open house for its new donor center on Monday, Dec. 11, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.