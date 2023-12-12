A Country Christmas concert with Susie McEntire and friends coming to Warsaw on Saturday

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - We know the holidays are a hectic time but there’s an event this upcoming Saturday in Warsaw that just might help you stay focused on the meaning of Christmas.

It’s a one-day women’s conference called “Pamper Me” and a Christmas concert by Susie McEntire!

If that name sounds familiar, it should! Susie is Reba McEntire’s younger sister! Susie is also an accomplished musician. She’s in the Christian Music Hall of Fame.

The concert in Warsaw is one of her favorite annual events and she brings along some famous friends, too! Among the performers will be Grammy Award-winning artist Linda Davis.

“I’ve been involved with this for 10 years. It’s been a decade. It’s amazing to me how fast the time goes by. And it just seems like yesterday that we went to the beautiful town of Warsaw for the very first time,” McEntire said. “I experienced a wonderful camaraderie among the businesses, among the people, people who come and volunteer people who sponsored this event because if it wasn’t for that, this could not continue.”

“This will be my fourth year and my husband Lang comes with me and he sings and plays guitar and it’s so it’s a beautiful trip to Warsaw,” Davis said. “What a beautiful town and community you have!”

The women’s conference features several vendors and speakers from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Lakeview Middle School in Warsaw. Tickets for the “Pamper Me” event can be purchased by clicking here.

The concert will be held at Lakeview at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. It is free to attend if you bring a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots.

“We don’t turn anybody away though. So, if folks are able to, we want them to we want them to come also,” said organizer Mike Loher.

Loher gives credit to many sponsors for helping to make this event free to the public. A full list of sponsors can be found at Toys for Tots – Country Christmas Warsaw.

McEntire has fond memories of Christmas as a child. As the youngest of four children, Susie would often get the same thing as Reba, the sibling closest to her age.

“One year, we both got a coat, and they were almost exactly alike. And it’s like, okay, we’re called the girls, but can’t we be identified as separate? You know, it was almost like we were twins,” McEntire said. “We grew up not with the silver spoon in our mouth, but it helped us to work extra hard to get where we are. And I enjoy work and I enjoy coming to Warsaw.”

