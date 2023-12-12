Commissioners vote to reappoint St. Joseph County Public Library board member

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s typically a formality—today, it was called a “threat to Democracy.”

The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners met to consider their next appointment to the St. Joseph County Public Library board.

Alan Feldbaum was there. He now holds the library board seat in question. He has served two terms, and a near-capacity crowd showed up today to support his bid to be appointed to a third.

A single soul spoke in opposition. Joe Layne recalled past unsuccessful efforts to have a specific book, which he believes is obscene, moved out of the children’s area.

“I think the fact that the board was monolithically opposed to concern over a individual book, is it be relocated, shows a lack of balance on that board to represent the public. I don’t think one individual is going to change that, but I also think there’s a lack of representation of those right-wing philosophies,” he said.

It’s one man’s board balance that appears to be another’s threat to Democracy.

“Our board is nonpartisan and library boards are intentionally nonpartisan because it’s critical that we continue to offer that diversity of viewpoint. And so, I don’t actually know what the political makeup is of my board. I don’t ask them,” St. Joseph County Public Library Director Stephanie Murphy told 16 News Now. “A lot of people showed up because they are about books. They are about access to information, and they see what the threat is to democracy when people, a certain people control information.”

Last week, the commissioners set a Dec. 15 deadline to hear from candidates interested in the library board seat. Today, they reversed course and voted to reappoint Feldbaum.

“My mind was made up that he should be retained,” said Commissioner Derek Dieter. “He’s got years of their experience and so on. I think it was the right thing to do tonight, get that off so everybody can relax, take a breath, and we don’t have people butting heads.”

“I don’t object to having to go through a process,” said Alan Feldbaum. “I am, of course, happy to have been reappointed and we’ve got a lot of important work to do going forward for the library.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.