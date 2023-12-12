Advertise With Us

Commissioners vote to reappoint St. Joseph County Public Library board member

By Mark Peterson
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s typically a formality—today, it was called a “threat to Democracy.”

The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners met to consider their next appointment to the St. Joseph County Public Library board.

Alan Feldbaum was there. He now holds the library board seat in question. He has served two terms, and a near-capacity crowd showed up today to support his bid to be appointed to a third.

A single soul spoke in opposition. Joe Layne recalled past unsuccessful efforts to have a specific book, which he believes is obscene, moved out of the children’s area.

“I think the fact that the board was monolithically opposed to concern over a individual book, is it be relocated, shows a lack of balance on that board to represent the public. I don’t think one individual is going to change that, but I also think there’s a lack of representation of those right-wing philosophies,” he said.

It’s one man’s board balance that appears to be another’s threat to Democracy.

“Our board is nonpartisan and library boards are intentionally nonpartisan because it’s critical that we continue to offer that diversity of viewpoint. And so, I don’t actually know what the political makeup is of my board. I don’t ask them,” St. Joseph County Public Library Director Stephanie Murphy told 16 News Now. “A lot of people showed up because they are about books. They are about access to information, and they see what the threat is to democracy when people, a certain people control information.”

Last week, the commissioners set a Dec. 15 deadline to hear from candidates interested in the library board seat. Today, they reversed course and voted to reappoint Feldbaum.

“My mind was made up that he should be retained,” said Commissioner Derek Dieter. “He’s got years of their experience and so on. I think it was the right thing to do tonight, get that off so everybody can relax, take a breath, and we don’t have people butting heads.”

“I don’t object to having to go through a process,” said Alan Feldbaum. “I am, of course, happy to have been reappointed and we’ve got a lot of important work to do going forward for the library.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in 2 separate shootings on South Bend’s northwest side
Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (10) signals at the line of scrimmage during the first half...
Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman opts out of Sun Bowl
Carter King
Plymouth boy passes away after fighting rare brain tumor
Elkhart man arrested after chase ends in crash in Cass County
A photo of the scene provided by a witness on Dec. 11, 2023.
1 injured in shooting on Poland Street in South Bend

Latest News

Watching out for scams during the final days of toy donations
Former Duke QB Riley Leonard transferring to Notre Dame
Indiana Supreme Court to hear oral arguments in Delphi murders case in January
Indiana Chamber of Commerce releases ‘annual prosperity report card’