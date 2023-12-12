Cass County courthouse to receive $1.5M renovations

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Congress is giving over $1,000,000 to help fund the historic Cass County courthouse renovations.

The courthouse will receive $1.5 million thanks in part to U.S. Senator Gary Peters. Cass County commissioners voted in favor of funding the renovation at the courthouse in October of last year.

The renovations will reestablish the courthouse as the central hub for the county’s administrative offices.

The goal is for the interior work on the building to be wrapped up in time for its 125th birthday next year.

