Buchanan seeks new city manager; eyes former city manager

After nearly two weeks without a city manager, Buchanan may have found someone to step up to the plate.
Residents of Buchanan are gathering at a city commissions meeting in hopes of keeping their current city manager.(WNDU 16NewsNow)
By Natacha Casal
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BUCHANAN, Mi. (WNDU) - The city was left without a manager, following dozens of grievances filed against former city manager Benjamin Eldridge. Ending in a one-month paid suspension and his untimely resignation in less than six months.

City Commissioners at Monday’s meeting offered Timothy Lynch the position. He was the interim city manager before Eldridge.

Lynch served as interim city manager in late February before Eldridge started his duties in June. He is currently pursuing a one-year contract that can be renewed and said he would like to start working as soon as possible.

According to our reporting partners at the Herald-Palladium if the city attorney agrees to these terms then Mayor Sean Denison can sign off on the contract, officially hiring Lynch as the city’s newest manager.

16NewsNow spoke with a resident of Buchanan about his thoughts on the potential new city manager.

“You know he’s a mature skilled technocrat and I think he is used to running an organization. He ran the water and sewer department for Saint Joe and Benton Harbor. So that was quite a job and a bigger community and bigger metropolitan area. I think people want competency and stability and I think Tim Lynch will be able to offer it to the community,” said Alan Roblandt.

16NewsNow reached out to Mayor Denison and he said, “The City of Buchanan is thrilled to have secured the talents of Mr. Tim Lynch as our City Manager. Mr. Lynch brings with him a distinguished career in public service and a comfortable familiarity with the City of Buchanan. Having served earlier this year as our interim city manager, Mr. Lynch is very familiar with the city staff and administration, and our current list of projects. I look forward to working with him again and have no doubt he will bring a sense of professionalism and stability that the community will appreciate and respect.”

Buchanan’s next City Commissions meeting is set for Dec.26 at 7 pm.

