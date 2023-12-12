Advertise With Us

3 South Bend kids to receive full rides as Jaxson Scholarship recipients

Augustus, Emma, and Mathew pictured above are Jaxson Scholarship recipients.
Augustus, Emma, and Mathew pictured above are Jaxson Scholarship recipients.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Jaxson William Augustus Swank Foundation announced the recipients of its Jaxson Scholarship on Tuesday.

The foundation says the Jaxson Scholarship provides a full-ride to a private academic institution from preschool through four years of undergraduate studies.

The applicants were between two-and-a-half and five years old and slated to attend a St. Joseph County school. Their families also qualified within income guidelines of up to 250% above the poverty level.

The winners are as follows:

  • Augustus, three years old, from South Bend
  • Emma, five years old, from South Bend
  • Mathew, two-and-a-half years old, from South Bend

The foundation also says the winners will now tour at least three area private schools of their choice and attend annual development programming.

The scholarship was created in memory of Jaxson William Augustus Swank, who died just before his second birthday in a driveway accident in Dec. 2004.

To learn more about the JWAS Foundation or to get involved, click here.

