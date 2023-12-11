Advertise With Us

Two shootings hit South Bend overnight

(Envato)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:28 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is currently investigating two reported shootings that happened early this morning.

The first shooting happened just after midnight in the 3900 block of Ardmore Trail. One victim was shot, and their condition is unknown at this time.

Ten minutes later a second shooting was reported in the 1600 block of O’Brien Street. There was one victim in this incident, and their condition is also unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Perla A. Nieto, 59, was fatally stabbed while working at an Indiana Kroger store.
‘She was loved by a lot of people’: Family remembers Kroger cashier killed by customer
Elkhart man arrested after chase ends in crash in Cass County
Local band Wolf Ticket pumps up the crowd at the Midway Tavern during the 15th annual Punk...
‘Grunging’ for food: Punk Rock Food Drive supports Mishawaka Food Pantry

Latest News

Two shootings hit South Bend overnight
Hundreds light candles at Pinhook Park to remember lost loved ones
50 local craft and food vendors participated in the event, raising over $2,500 for the student...
Countryside Academy holds holiday bazaar for student with cancer
The annual Angel of Hope candle lighting remembrance honors parents, siblings, and children...
Hundreds light candles at Pinhook Park to remember lost loved ones