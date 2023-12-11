Two shootings hit South Bend overnight

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is currently investigating two reported shootings that happened early this morning.

The first shooting happened just after midnight in the 3900 block of Ardmore Trail. One victim was shot, and their condition is unknown at this time.

Ten minutes later a second shooting was reported in the 1600 block of O’Brien Street. There was one victim in this incident, and their condition is also unknown at this time.

