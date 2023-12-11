Two shootings hit South Bend overnight

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is currently investigating two reported shootings that happened early this morning.

The first shooting happened around midnight in the 3900 block of Ardmore Trail. One victim was shot, but we do not know their condition at this time.

The second shooting was reported about ten minutes later in the 1600 block of O’Brien Street. There was also one victim and their condition is unknown.

